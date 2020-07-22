Isa Funtua: Nigerian business community has lost a patriot ― APC governors

The forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) the Progressive Governors Forum on Wednesday released a message of condolence on the death of former President of Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria and Chairman of the Bullet Construction Company, Mallam Isa Funtua, who died on Monday.

In a letter of condolence signed by Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on behalf of his colleagues, they described his demise as “a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.”

The governors further “pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. ”

The statement read in part: “We received the death of Mallam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua.

“His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah rewards all the good work of Mallam Isa Funtua, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

May the soul of Mallam Isa Funtua rest in peace!”

