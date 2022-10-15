Is Teni guilty because she is a woman?

I woke up to the news of this news “Buhari confers national awards on NSCDC boss, 449 others” Among the recipients of the 2022 National Honours Awards, was Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, a religious leader who hid over 262 Christians in his mosque from attacks in Yelwa Gindi Akwati Village, Plateau State. An inspiring example of religious tolerance. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina J Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and others who have done our country proud on the international scene got awards too.

Despite present economic challenges, Nigeria still boasts of men and women of integrity; such as Ms. Josephine Agu, an airport cleaner who returned $12,200 found in a toilet at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; and Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, a bank security man who found and returned $10,000. They also got awards.

Worthy of mention are our artistes, particularly, our very own Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), Grammy Award winner. He along with other artists has repositioned the Nigerian entertainment industry and placed it on the global map.

The National Honours are a recognition and celebration of sacrifice, distinguished achievements, dignity, and strength of character. The recipients are a shining example to our younger generation. I once again congratulate everyone who’s just joined the distinguished league of awardees.

It was, however, shocking to me to read some “other side of the story” as some online trollers (a troll is a person who posts inflammatory, insincere, digressive, extraneous or off-topic messages in an online community) call it.

Teniola Apata MON (born 23 December, 1992), professionally known as Teni. The Entertainer is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer was said to have disrespected the president at the national award ceremony.

‘Teni was rude’, ‘Teni was bad-mannered’, ‘Teni’s body language oozed disrespect’…. Teni this…, Teni that…. reading all these on social media got me thinking… could this be another case of gender equality or inequality? Is there a back story to Teni’s supposed comportment? So many questions flashed through my mind.

Some people said Teni did not bend her knees as a courtesy to the President. Did all men who came out to receive the award bow to the President?

Are these attacks coming because she is a girl? What actually did she do wrong? Her name was called, she went out, took the award, posed for photographs, and left. Was she expected to kneel for Buhari as a Yoruba girl or what exactly was her offense?

Was the President even ready to shake hands with her? He did not stretch out his hands for a handshake, for God’s sake.

I have watched the video over and over again. I watched if Buhari offered a handshake. I saw none. In our culture, the older person offers his hand, and the younger responds. Would the case have been different if Teni stretched out her hand to the President first?

In many parts of Africa, the elder one is expected to initiate a handshake while the younger responds.

Has Teni received such an award before in a room filled with high-profile dignitaries from all works of life? Has she met the President before? Was Teni nervous or anxious?

If Teni had shown the “expected courtesy”, would the story change to “betrayer”?, considering the fact the Teni’s father was assassinated as a retired general of the Nigerian army and some would have also accused her of “eye service”.





I remember when my late Uncle, Bola Ige {13 September, 1930 – 23 December, 2001} was gruesomely murdered in his home in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo state. Many people came with their different views of how we should behave toward officials of government and leadership.

Some said we took it too far, some said we should let go and let God judge. Others said we should retaliate {whatever that meant, I still don’t know}. Perhaps if social media was the in thing back then, we would not have heard the last of it.

If Teni had set out to embarrass or disrespect the President, won’t she have declined the invitation for the national award conferment?

I am only trying to process the unabridged scenario here and the entire hula balu of the last 72 hours.

This has also helped me see the sensitivity of cyberbullying and cyber harassment.

Many people have become cyberbullies without an inclination to the impact of their harassment on their victims.

Cyberbullying is the use of cell phones, instant messaging, e-mail, chat rooms, or social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter to harass, threaten or intimidate someone. The use of technology to harass, tease, threaten, unsettle, embarrass or target another person.

Some speak (on this Teni matter) from the place of hate, some from the place of political rigmarole, some from deep religious fanaticism, and others from their usual shelve of bullying that has lived with them for many years unaware.

Some have even gone ahead to question the validity of the award list. Can this also be termed as a disrespect to the office of the president? perhaps a treacherous offence?

The President concluded the ceremony by reminding all the recipients that National Honours are not merely decorative. Instead, they are a call to greater service, reminding us of an important part of our responsibility as citizens. We must always endeavour to do our best for our country.

This is me doing my best for our dear country.

Congratulations to all recipients of the 2022 National Honours Awards.

