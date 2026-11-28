The debate on whether social media is strengthening or destroying relationships is one that keeps raging in many offline and online spaces. Many people are on social media for many reasons. Irrespective of these reasons, relationships are the heart of all human interactions, offline or online. OYINDAMOLA KAREEM sampled the opinions of some people on this matter. Their views:

Adeleke Idris

I strongly believe social media is doing more harm than good to relationships. Over the years, it has contributed to the breakdown of many friendships, marriages, and meaningful connections. The problem is that social media algorithms often push out more negativity, unrealistic standards, and unnecessary comparisons. People have gradually become accustomed to judging their real lives by the seemingly perfect lives they see online, as party A attend to party B on social media, creating unrealistic expectations of their partners and friends. Rather than strengthening communication, social media sometimes encourages insecurity and unnecessary pressure. Relationships thrive on trust, understanding, and genuine connection, not on online validation as we see nowadays.

Olasunkanmi Adeyemi

I believe there are two sides to this, and it all boils down to how individuals absorb content on social media. We cannot deny the fact that social media has been a wonderful tool in our present society, as it enhances the digitalisation of the world, making it easy and efficient to reach people beyond the borders of our individual locality. Without going far from the context of this topic, we need to understand that what makes life beautiful is the presence of both good and evil. Having said that, I want to believe that the effect of social media on individual relationships is based on personal intellectual capacity. But we cannot deny the fact that we have good content out there that builds and strengthens relationships; the problem is the individual absorbing the content.

Many people find things that feed their ego and fuel their bad character. Many individuals are only looking for what would back up their inhumane behaviour, so it all depends on what each individual is looking for. As an individual, if you are definitely looking for content that will strengthen your relationship, you can easily find it, and the other way round. How information is absorbed and processed is dependent on the functionality of our individual mind. The fact that some content is bad and can ruin a relationship does not mean it is forced on anyone.

Every individual knows what they are doing. No social media content will enforce advice on anyone. So, the utilisation of the message gotten from social media content is dependent on the individual. We cannot specifically say that social media has brought damage to relationships, but how people manage and process the information that reaches them is the most important thing to consider.

Kareem Adegbenro

Social media is destroying relationships in the sense that maybe two female friends are very close to each other, but once there is a disagreement between them, one can go to social media and start blackmailing her friend, saying that her friend is cheating on her husband, which may not be true. Anytime that the husband of her friend is on social media, he can come across the post and suspect his wife, which can destroy the relationship.

Tunmise Kareem

Social media can either deepen or damage relationships, depending on how it is used. It keeps far-flung friends and relatives close through updates, shared memories, and instant encouragement when life gets hard. But it can also swap meaningful conversations for superficial likes, stir up envy and constant comparison, and spark conflict when posts are misread. The social media apps that help long-distance partners feel connected can just as easily pull attention away from the person beside you. In the end, social media is only a tool, and its effect depends on mindful, intentional use, rather than aimless scrolling.

Bankole Abisola

Social media both strengthens and destroys relationships, depending on how it is used. It helps couples and friends stay connected across distance, share daily moments, and celebrate milestones instantly. For many, it makes communication easier and more frequent. However, excessive use can create jealousy, comparison, and misunderstanding. Constant online presence may reduce face-to-face time, privacy, and trust. When people prioritise likes and followers over real conversations, emotional closeness weakens. In short, social media is a tool — used mindfully, it strengthens bonds; used carelessly, it can damage them.

Onayemi BabaTomiwa

Social media is destroying relationships because it has replaced real conversations with screens and likes. Couples now spend more time scrolling than talking, listening, or understanding each other. Jealousy grows from likes, comments, and secret chats, while trust slowly disappears. People compare their partners to fake perfect lives online and feel unhappy with what they have. Misunderstandings increase because messages lack tone, emotion, and truth. Instead of solving problems together, many run to strangers online for comfort. If we do not control social media, it will continue to break love, friendship, and strong family bonds that took years to build.

Precious Aluko

I believe social media is both strengthening and destroying relationships, depending on how people use it. On one hand, it helps people stay connected, communicate easily, and maintain relationships despite distance. It also creates opportunities to meet new people and build meaningful connections. However, it can destroy relationships through cheating, jealousy, comparison, lack of trust, and excessive attention to online activities. Some people even value online interactions more than the people physically present with them. So, I believe social media itself is not the problem; how we use it determines its impact on our relationships.

Oyekunle Gafar

I feel that social media is doing both. However, I think it is destroying relationships more than it is strengthening them. These days, people spend so much time on their phones that they barely give attention to the people around them. Yes, social media helps us communicate with loved ones who are far away, but it also brings jealousy, cheating, comparison and unnecessary misunderstandings into relationships. I believe social media itself is not the problem; it all depends on how we use it and the boundaries we set around it.

Olatunji Samuel

Social media strengthens relationships more than it destroys them if used well. It helps me keep in touch with friends and family I do not see often, and I can check on people easily. But it can cause problems when people compare their lives, misunderstand messages, or spend too much time scrolling instead of talking. So, I think it depends on how you use it. If you still make time for real conversation, social media helps. If you let it replace actual communication, then it damages relationships.

Habeeb Adekola

Social media is doing both, depending on how people use it. On one hand, it strengthens relationships by helping people stay connected, communicate easily, and maintain friendships despite distance. It also helps people meet new friends and build meaningful connections. However, it can also destroy relationships through jealousy, cheating, lack of attention, and unrealistic expectations. Some people spend more time interacting with others online than with their partners in real life. Ultimately, social media is not the problem; how we use it determines its impact on our relationships.

Adetunji Taiwo

Social media is destroying marriages. It is exposing couples to things that damage the trust and contentment that marriage is built on. Most women who are supposed to stay loyal, devoted, and respectful under certain circumstances have failed in that aspect, due to much of social media’s influence. Wrong messages are being passed to married women across all social media platforms. Women deceive women on social media about marital responsibilities and affairs.

AdeWolu Kareem

I believe that social media is destroying human relationships more than it is strengthening them. Although it makes communication easier and helps people connect across different locations, I feel it has reduced the value of genuine human interaction. Nowadays, people are more comfortable chatting online than having meaningful conversations face-to-face. It has also made many relationships superficial, where people focus more on likes, followers, and online attention than building real connections. To me, social media creates connections, but it does not necessarily create meaningful relationships.