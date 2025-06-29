Is Moyo Lawal’s past haunting her?

It’s been nearly two years since Moyo Lawal’s private video leaked online, but if anyone thought the scandal had run its course, recent social media conversations have proven otherwise.

The actress has found herself back in the middle of unwanted gossip; again stirred by the same issue she hoped was long buried.

Though she seemed unfazed by what she described as orchestrated plans of some people to distract her and bring her into the news for the wrong reasons, Lawal is redirecting her focus on her new YouTube channel and new movie, Ewo.

In a surprising twist, the conversations didn’t resurface because of a new leak or fresh controversy. Instead, it was a quiet wave of online chatter that pushed the topic back into public glare, as netizens began re-sharing the old video and speculating anew.

Sensing the shift in tone and renewed attention, Lawal didn’t waste time in taking control of the narrative. First, she began steering attention towards her career, promoting her new YouTube channel and teasing fans with updates on her upcoming film project.

But as the noise refused to die down, she addressed the matter more directly in a pointed social media post, expressing disappointment in how some Nigerians handle sensitive, illegally obtained material.

“It’s a bit surprising that educated people, who have partners and children, will be saving and sharing illegally obtained material just to trend,” she wrote. “At the risk of facing consequences, legal or otherwise, based on their role in the situation.”

Her words didn’t end there. In what felt like a mix of reflection and subtle warning, she added, “Let’s even leave that one first… So, you will see your partner posting rubbish publicly and still have love and respect for such a person?”

That line sparked conversations of its own, with some interpreting it as a jab at people in relationships who publicly shame others, while others saw it as a clapback at whoever may have been involved in leaking the tape in the first place.

Moyo, however, didn’t drop any names. Instead, she focused on highlighting the consequences of online irresponsibility, especially when it comes to personal privacy and digital ethics.

The actress has long maintained that the tape was never meant to be public and was a private moment between two consenting adults. Her frustration now seems to be with how the issue is being recycled again for entertainment.

Fans and followers have since dropped supportive comments under her posts, commending her for staying firm and facing the storm with grace.

