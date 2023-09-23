I read somewhere that drinking one’s urine is good for the health. Kindly let me know if this is true.

Justina (by SMS)

Drinking one’s own urine is not safe and is not recommended. Urine is a waste product that your body excretes as a means of eliminating toxins and excess substances from your bloodstream. It contains various waste materials, including urea, ammonia and metabolic byproducts, which the body needs to expel to maintain proper functioning.

While urine is mostly composed of water and is generally sterile when it leaves the body, it is not a suitable source of hydration or nutrition. Drinking urine can introduce waste products and potentially harmful substances back into your body, which can be harmful and lead to health issues.

There are some rare survival situations in which people have resorted to drinking their urine when no other sources of hydration were available. However, this should only be considered as a last resort, as it is not a safe or sustainable practice.

Drinking urine can lead to dehydration over time because it contains waste products that the body is trying to eliminate.Instead of drinking urine, it’s essential to prioritize proper hydration by consuming clean water and other healthy beverages.

If you find yourself in a survival situation or facing severe dehydration, it’s crucial to seek assistance and medical advice rather than resorting to drinking urine.

In summary, drinking one’s own urine is not a safe or recommended practice for maintaining hydration or obtaining nutrients. It is essential to prioritize proper hydration and nutrition through conventional and safe means.

