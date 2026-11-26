Intravenous iron is more effective than oral iron in improving haemoglobin levels and reducing anaemia among pregnant women with iron deficiency anaemia, Professor Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu, Associate Director of Cochrane Nigeria, has stated.

He disclosed this during a Cochrane Nigeria webinar titled “Intravenous Iron versus Oral Iron for the Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anaemia in Pregnancy.”

Professor Ezebialu, who also coordinates the organisation’s South-East Node, said that anaemia remains a major pregnancy complication, particularly in developing countries, where it significantly contributes to maternal morbidity and mortality.

Presenting findings from a Cochrane systematic review, he stated that researchers analysed 13 randomised controlled trials involving 3,939 pregnant women in Africa and Asia.

The review found that intravenous iron increased haemoglobin concentration by an average of 0.49 g/dL more than oral iron within three to six weeks of treatment, reducing the risk of anaemia by 19 per cent.

Around the time of delivery, intravenous iron was associated with a 0.77g/dL higher haemoglobin concentration and a 15 per cent lower risk of anaemia. It also resulted in a modest improvement in postpartum haemoglobin levels.

However, the review found little to no difference between the treatments regarding postpartum haemorrhage, blood transfusion, breastfeeding rates, and maternal mortality or morbidity. Additionally, there was no statistically significant increase in adverse events associated with intravenous iron.

Professor Ezebialu cautioned that the findings apply specifically to iron deficiency anaemia and should not be generalised to other forms of the condition.

“It’s not referring to anaemia in general. If the anaemia is caused by haemolysis, this evidence does not apply. However, if the anaemia is due to iron deficiency, then this evidence is valid for that population,” he said.

He identified variations in diagnostic methods, intravenous iron preparations, and study quality as limitations that affected the certainty of some findings. He also noted that none of the studies assessed maternal satisfaction or well-being anaemia

He emphasised that clinical decisions should be guided by evidence rather than automatically replacing oral iron with intravenous preparations. He also called for further research into the effectiveness of treatments across varying levels of anaemia severity.

Earlier, Dr. Ekpereonne Esu, another Associate Director of Cochrane Nigeria, highlighted the organisation’s contributions to international health guidelines and national healthcare policies.

Speaking on “Cochrane Nigeria: Who We Are and What We Have Done”, Esu stated that the centre had contributed more than 10 evidence reviews that informed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2017 clinical guidelines on managing complications arising from female genital mutilation, as well as the 2025 update.

He added that Cochrane Nigeria had conducted reviews contributing to the WHO malaria guidelines and supported the review of Nigeria’s Human Resources for Health policy in 2020.

Esu, who is also the Head of the Department of Public Health at the University of Calabar, described Cochrane as an independent global network that synthesises scientific evidence to guide healthcare decisions made by clinicians and policymakers.

He traced Cochrane activities in Nigeria back to 1998, noting that the centre was formally established in 2006 as an associate centre of the South African Cochrane Centre before becoming a fully independent Cochrane Centre in 2020.

Its activities include systematic, rapid, and scoping reviews; qualitative evidence synthesis; and diagnostic test accuracy reviews, along with technical support for developing and adapting clinical practice guidelines.

He cited collaborations with SOGON on cervical cancer prevention guidelines, with Cross River State on postpartum haemorrhage and hypertension guidelines, and with the Paediatric Association of Nigeria on pneumonia guidelines.

Hosted at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Cochrane Nigeria coordinates capacity building across the West African hub of Cochrane Africa and provides methodological support to research teams in the region.