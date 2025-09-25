Iron Hill Brewery shuts down remaining locations in the US

Brewery and scratch restaurant chain, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, has announced the closure of all its remaining 16 locations across several states in the United States.

In a message shared on Facebook, the brewery said, “It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms.”

The closures follow the shutdown of three other locations earlier this month in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In December 2024, Iron Hill announced plans for a new location at Temple University in Philadelphia. It was expected to be the chain’s 20th site but never opened.

The brewery has not given an official reason for the closures, though an employee told The Philadelphia Inquirer that staff received a message on the morning of Sept. 25 stating the company had filed for bankruptcy and was shutting down operations immediately.

