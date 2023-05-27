Award-winning Nigerian actors Ireti Doyle and Bucci Franklyn will star in the Africa Magic original series titled ‘The Hidden’. The show will premiere tomorrow, May 28 on Africa Magic Showcase at 8:30 pm.

‘The Hidden’ is a fictional thriller-drama with events and emotions expressed with characters in conflict at crucial moments in their lives. It sets out to explore a rigged society where the strong prey on the weak, where culture and tradition are turned into weapons of oppression and motives are twisted and turned at whim.

The show follows the life of a woman who has seen it all, a shadow of her former self, been through the furnace, lost her loved ones to the brutal dividends of a once thriving career and seeks redemption in being the haven for others who seek refuge even as her calm, near perfect demeanour hides her thirst for vengeance. Although no one here is related by blood, each is connected to the other by a bond of hidden trauma, violence, neglect and abuse far thicker, stronger and more potent than blood.

Ireti Doyle, a veteran in the Nigerian film industry, has established herself as a talented and versatile actress, winning the hearts of audiences with her remarkable performances in both film and television. Her portrayal of complex characters has earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

With her involvement in The Hidden, fans eagerly await her portrayal of a character measured, calm and deliberate person. She is an empath, with healthy boundaries. She recognises the wounds in her residents and tries to help them heal. She’s battled most of her demons and won. She accepts that while she cannot alter the past, she can help shape the future. If not for herself then for someone else.

Bucci Franklyn, a rising star known for his impressive range and ability to breathe life into diverse roles, is equally thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking series. Franklyn’s previous works have showcased his remarkable talent, making him a sought-after actor in the industry.

In The Hidden, he will be taking on the character of Flo’s (Ireti Doyle) longest-serving associate and most trusted partner. He knows her intimately and has seen her in some of her weakest moments. He sees Flo ‘Ireti Doyle’ as a mother figure, and always has her back but at the same time there’s no denying there’s something sensual between them. His character will challenge his skills and captivate viewers with his on-screen presence.

‘The Hidden’ is set to push the boundaries of storytelling on African television, offering a unique blend of suspense, drama, and supernatural elements. With Ireti Doyle and Bucci Franklyn leading the cast, expectations are soaring high for this production.

Speaking about the series, Executive Head of Content and West African Channels, Busola Tejumola expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “This is an incredible project with immense potential value within the entertainment industry. The script is gripping, and the opportunity to work with such a talented cast and crew is undeniably exciting. The Hidden promises to be a game-changer in African television, and we can’t wait for viewers to join in on this thrilling journey. We are committed to spotlighting African storytellers and we would continue to do that through various innovative approaches.”

Africa Magic is renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging content that resonates with African audiences. With The Hidden, the broadcast company aims to further strengthen its position as a frontrunner in the African entertainment industry.

The series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase every Sunday, bringing captivating storytelling and exceptional performances to television screens across Africa.





