IRCAD, STEMi impacts Rwandan students with medical, digital health skills

Some selected high school students in Rwanda, aspiring to be medical doctors and health workers, have been trained in the basics of medical and digital health by the Research Institute against Digestive Cancer (IRCAD) Africa, with support from STEMi Makers of Africa.

IRCAD Africa and its supporters trained the students during a five-day summer medical camp programme recently held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Through the camp programme, the students were trained in basic things about medicine, mental health, digital health, and general well-being. They were also exposed to medical innovations, new technologies in healthcare, and robotic demonstrations.

Furthermore, the students were taught how to perform simple medical activities and procedures, such as identifying muscles, conducting basic vital signs checks, tying knots and suturing, and stopping bleeding. They also learned how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and practised yoga and meditation. The participants were also exposed to medical simulation exercises, telehealth demonstrations, and virtual reality (VR) medical experiences.

IRCAD described the students as future healthcare leaders and expressed its gratitude to STEMi Makers of Africa and other supporters for making the summer medical camp a success.

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IRCAD Africa, Dr Michelle K. Smith, said that the summer programme was an investment in the next generation of African medical leaders, who might be their first time of experiencing such real-life and practical medical exposures and seeing what a future in healthcare could look like.

The IRCAD Africa CEO further said that the medical summer camp programme aimed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and show young minds, especially from underserved communities, that they too belonged in spaces of science, innovation, and healing.

“The student got a firsthand look at the groundbreaking work we do at IRCAD Africa in minimally invasive surgery, highlighted by a robotic surgery demonstration. The ripple effect of the camp could inspire lifelong careers in medicine across Africa with real potential to shape the future of healthcare,” Smith added.

Mugisha Fontaine, STEMi Makers of Africa’s Rwanda coordinator, stated that the essence of the IRCAD Africa’s camp programme aligns with their work in impacting young people across Africa with basic digital and STEM skills.

Fontaine added that the camp exercise would help instil confidence and competence in the students and encourage teamwork in surgical procedures. He further added that the early exposure to medical hands-on techniques would encourage the students to gain confidence in their abilities.

“This training approach motivates and catches the students young, inspires them to pursue surgical specialities, and potentially reduces the burden on faculty for surgical skills training in the future,” Fontaine added.

Some of the participants said that the summer camp for future doctors assembled at IRCAD Africa was an eye‑opening experience that reassured them that medicine is the right path for them.

Uwacu Benise, one of the participants, said, “From learning advanced surgical techniques to engaging with passionate mentors, the experience deepened my interest and confidence in a medical career. It was an unforgettable experience that shaped our dreams for the future.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE