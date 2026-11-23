An Iranian lawmaker has threatened to use force against Arab countries to recover compensation for damages Tehran says it suffered during the war with Israel and the United States, insisting that negotiations alone would not secure the payments.

Kamran Ghazanfari, a member of Iran’s parliamentary Committee on Internal Affairs and Councils, said neighbouring Arab states must pay for the damage he accused them of causing Iran, including during the latest conflict.

“They must pay for all the damage they have caused us, both this year and in previous years. God willing, we will collect every last penny so they never make these mistakes again,” Ghazanfari told Iranian outlet Didban Iran.

He also demanded the return of Iranian funds frozen in Persian Gulf Arab countries, dismissing negotiations as an ineffective way of recovering the money.

“This is a world of force. We must wrest it from their throats through strength and force,” he said.

Beyond compensation, Ghazanfari called on Tehran to reconsider its nuclear policy and develop nuclear weapons, arguing that the move would protect the country against threats from the United States and Israel.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu urges Trump to strike Iran ‘as soon as possible’ – report

“We must move toward revising our nuclear doctrine and equip ourselves with nuclear weapons to defend our people,” he said.

His remarks come amid escalating disagreements between Iran and Gulf Arab countries over responsibility for damage caused during the conflict.

Iran has repeatedly accused regional governments of facilitating American and Israeli military operations by allowing the use of their territory, airspace and military facilities.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, however, has demanded that Tehran compensate countries affected by Iranian retaliatory attacks during the war.

Ghazanfari’s comments represent his personal position as a lawmaker and should not be interpreted as an official announcement of Iranian government policy.