Iran unveils ‘we will kill Trump’ billboard in Tehran



Iran has unveiled a massive billboard carrying a direct threat against US President Donald Trump in the capital, Tehran, escalating anti-American rhetoric as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting between the two countries.



The billboard, installed above the busy Enghelab Square on Tuesday, November 3, features Trump behind prison bars with his head bowed and the words, “We will kill Trump.”



According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), which reported the development, similar banners and public displays targeting the US president have appeared across Tehran, with crowds gathering beneath the latest installation carrying red flags and calling for revenge.



The displays follow the February 28 US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering the wider Middle East conflict.

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Another billboard reportedly depicted Trump alongside US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all with bloodied faces against a background of damaged American and Israeli flags.



In northern Tehran, an open-air exhibition at Tajrish Square also featured paintings portraying Trump in violent and humiliating scenes. A life-sized replica of a prison cell, with an actor impersonating the US president inside, was also displayed.



The latest demonstrations come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations and prevent a resumption of hostilities that have disrupted regional stability and affected global economic activities.

Trump had expressed optimism about a possible diplomatic breakthrough, saying a deal with Iran “could happen”, according to AFP.



Iranian authorities have repeatedly used public billboards and murals to communicate political messages and express opposition to the United States and Israel, a practice that has remained prominent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.