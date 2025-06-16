Iran, ‘threat to the entire world’ — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is a “threat to the entire world,” warning that the Islamic Republic’s actions endanger not just Israel, but global peace and security.

In an interview with ABC News on Monday, Netanyahu argued that targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, would not escalate the ongoing conflict—it would end it.

“It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict,” he said, responding to reports that former US President, Donald Trump had once rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei over fears it would lead to wider war.

Netanyahu accused Tehran of spreading terror across the Middle East and pushing the world toward nuclear disaster.

“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime… The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war,” he said. “What Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression.”

The Israeli leader also hinted that Israel has already acted against Iran’s nuclear program.

“I’m not going to get into the details, but we’ve targeted their top nuclear scientists,” he said. “It’s basically Hitler’s nuclear team.”

Netanyahu stressed that the threat from Iran extends far beyond Israel’s borders.

“Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York,” he warned. “They chant ‘Death to America.’ So we’re doing something that is in the service of mankind… a battle of good against evil.”

He thanked Trump for backing Israel’s efforts and dismissed reports that Iran was seeking to return to nuclear negotiations.

“They lie, they cheat, they string the US along… while building their nuclear weapons and missile arsenal,” Netanyahu said.

He also pushed back against American voices—such as conservative commentator Tucker Carlson—who oppose US support for Israel’s strikes on Iran.

“We’re not just fighting our enemy—we’re fighting your enemy,” Netanyahu said. “To say this is not your business? That’s not myopia. That’s utter blindness.”

As tensions escalate, the US State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” for all of Israel and the West Bank, its highest warning level.

