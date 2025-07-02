Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog following US, Israeli airstrikes

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the suspension of Israel’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeted key nuclear facilities.

The move could further hinder inspectors’ ability to monitor Iran’s atomic program, which has been enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels.

The announcement followed legislation passed by Iran’s parliament and approved by the Guardian Council.

State TV quoted the bill as saying, “The government is mandated to immediately suspend all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency under the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its related Safeguards Agreement.

“This suspension will remain in effect until certain conditions are met, including the guaranteed security of nuclear facilities and scientists.”

While no specific timelines were provided, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News that diplomacy wasn’t off the table.

“I don’t think negotiations will restart as quickly as that,” Araghchi said, in response to Donald Trump’s comments that talks could resume soon.

He added: “The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut.”

Israel immediately condemned Iran’s decision.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar said in a post on X: “Iran has just issued a scandalous announcement about suspending its cooperation with the IAEA.

“This is a complete renunciation of all its international nuclear obligations and commitments.”

Saar called on European signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to trigger the snapback clause, which would reimpose all UN sanctions previously lifted.

The IAEA said it had not received official notice from Iran and was still awaiting clarification.

In the past, Iran has restricted IAEA access to exert pressure during negotiations.

However, Tehran currently denies any immediate plans to restart talks with Washington after the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Iranian state media said Pezeshkian’s order aligned with the law recently passed in parliament. The bill likely has backing from the Supreme National Security Council, which Pezeshkian chairs.

The suspension, however, is not as extreme as many feared. Experts had warned that Iran might leave the NPT altogether or push aggressively toward a nuclear weapon.

The NPT prohibits the development of nuclear weapons and allows the IAEA to verify that countries only pursue peaceful nuclear programs.

The 2015 nuclear deal allowed Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67%—suitable for nuclear energy but well below the 90% level needed for weapons.

The agreement also drastically reduced Iran’s uranium stockpile and limited its centrifuge use, with the IAEA in charge of verification.

Tensions escalated after Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, saying it didn’t sufficiently limit Iran’s missile program or regional influence.

Iran has since increased enrichment to 60%, just below weapons-grade, and has stockpiled enough material to potentially build several bombs if it chooses to. Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, though Western intelligence and the IAEA say it had a weapons program up to 2003.

The recent military escalation has added urgency to the situation. Israel’s airstrikes, launched on June 13, targeted Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and missile infrastructure, including nuclear sites.

Iran claims the strikes killed 935 people, including 38 children and 102 women.

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists group puts the death toll higher—at 1,190—consisting of 436 civilians and 435 security personnel, with another 4,475 wounded.

On June 22, the U.S. carried out its own strikes on three nuclear sites, including Fordo—a facility built deep within a mountain about 100 kilometres southwest of Tehran.

Satellite images analysed by Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies show Iranian officials on-site at Fordo this week, using trucks, cranes, and excavators to inspect damage.

Despite this escalation, Iran has not fully cut ties with the IAEA or abandoned the NPT.

Still, the situation remains fluid, and Iran’s nuclear future now depends heavily on how the government chooses to interpret and implement the suspension.

(AP)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

