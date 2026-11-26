An Iranian court has sentenced 21-year-old Taraneh Rahimi to death and handed her twin sister, Romina Rahimi, a 25-year prison sentence over their alleged involvement in anti-government protests that swept across Iran.

The sisters were arrested in late January 2026 following demonstrations against economic hardship and Iran’s clerical leadership. Their case has raised concerns among human rights advocates over alleged torture, forced confessions and the use of capital punishment against people linked to the protests.

According to the BBC on Thursday, the sisters’ cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, told BBC News Persian that both women suffered severe physical abuse while in detention.

He alleged that Taraneh, 21, now struggles to walk after her legs were beaten. He also said an untreated head injury led to an ear infection that affected her balance.

Nourmohammadi further claimed that the sisters’ mother could barely recognise them during her first prison visit because their faces were swollen and bruised, while their hair had been pulled out. He said she eventually identified her daughters through their voices.

He also alleged that Taraneh was forced to sign a confession after interrogators threatened to rape Romina in front of her if she refused to cooperate.

Both sisters have denied the allegations against them, while their family insists that their confessions were extracted through torture and intimidation.

Taraneh was convicted of moharebeh, an offence under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code punishable by death, according to information cited by the BBC.

A sentencing document partly reviewed by the broadcaster reportedly stated that the charge involved drawing a bladed weapon with the intention of endangering people’s lives.

However, Nourmohammadi maintained that there was no evidence that Taraneh possessed a bladed weapon or committed the offence for which she was convicted.

Romina received a 25-year prison sentence for aiding and abetting moharebeh, according to Mai Sato, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran.

The sisters were among those prosecuted over demonstrations in Isfahan, where a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed during the unrest.

Their lawyers have reportedly lodged complaints alleging torture and sexual abuse during interrogation. However, the family has expressed further concerns about the investigation, claiming that it is being supervised by an official accused of involvement in the alleged abuses.

The case has added to growing concerns over death sentences handed to women in Iran following the January demonstrations.

Sato said six women had been sentenced to death in connection with the January protests this year. Three other women have reportedly received death sentences in separate cases involving allegations of blasphemy, espionage and corruption on Earth.

Human rights organisations have described the cases as politically motivated, while Amnesty International has warned of a significant increase in executions and death sentences targeting protesters and dissidents.

At least 39 people have been executed in connection with the January protests, according to Sato.

Iran’s Embassy in London has rejected allegations of torture and disputed claims that authorities are increasingly using the death penalty against peaceful protesters.

The embassy maintained that death sentences linked to the January unrest concerned serious criminal offences, including intentional murder and moharebeh. It also insisted that peaceful demonstrations remain a legitimate and protected right under Iranian law.

Iranian authorities have blamed the United States and Israel for encouraging the unrest, accusing armed groups and rioters of contributing to the violence.

The demonstrations initially erupted in late December 2025 over economic grievances before expanding into nationwide opposition to Iran’s leadership. They became the largest protests against the country’s clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A subsequent security crackdown reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had identified more than 7,000 people killed during the crackdown, although it believes the actual figure could be considerably higher.

Iranian authorities, however, put the death toll at 3,117, including members of the security forces.

Despite the sentences and uncertainty surrounding their future, the sisters’ family continues to hope that the convictions can be overturned.

Nourmohammadi described Taraneh as a young woman passionate about horses who dreams of establishing her own horse-breeding centre. He said relatives continue to remind her of the ambition during their interactions to help her maintain hope.

Romina, on the other hand, enjoys music and often asks family members to play songs for her during telephone conversations.