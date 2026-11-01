Iran sees ‘positive shift’ in US approach after Vance’s letter

Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, has described a letter from United States Vice-President JD Vance as a “very positive sign”, raising hopes of renewed diplomatic talks amid fears of fresh military strikes.

Rezaei said Washington’s “tone has changed completely” after reviewing the letter, which was reportedly sent in an effort to revive negotiations and prevent further escalation.

According to Al Jazeera, the letter has not been made public.

However, reports cited by the broadcaster say Vance proposed an early meeting between US and Iranian officials, potentially leading an American delegation himself.

The proposed discussions are expected to address Iran’s nuclear programme, which Washington wants included from the outset. Qatar reportedly delivered the letter to Rezaei as part of its mediation efforts.

The diplomatic move comes amid renewed threats of military action by US President Donald Trump and growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.