Iran retaliates, fires missiles into Israel

Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday night as Iran launched a barrage of missiles into Israel. The attack followed Israel’s unprecedented airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and top military leaders.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that hundreds of ballistic missiles were fired in retaliation for what it called Israel’s “biggest-ever” assault, which targeted the underground Natanz nuclear facility and killed several senior Iranian commanders.

Israel confirmed the missile launches and said its military responded by striking Iranian missile and drone sites, as well as a second nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the offensive as a preemptive operation to neutralize an existential threat.

“Generations from now, history will record our generation stood its ground, acted in time and secured our common future,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of initiating the war and vowed further resistance.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to stop its attacks and left the door open to diplomacy.

“We knew everything,” Trump told Reuters, referring to the Israeli strikes.

“I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out. They can still work out a deal, however, it’s not too late.”

He also posted on Truth Social: “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

Though nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran were scheduled for Sunday, Trump said it was uncertain whether they would still happen.

Israel’s National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said military action could open a path toward diplomacy.

“Military action by itself would not destroy Iran’s nuclear programme, but could create the conditions for a long-term deal, led by the United States,” Hanegbi said.

(Reuters)