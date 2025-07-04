Iran reopens airspace after war with Israel

Iran announced on Thursday that it has reopened its airspace, including over Tehran, after shutting it down on June 13 during its conflict with Israel.

According to state media, Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, as well as airports in the north, east, west, and south of the country, have resumed operations and are ready to handle flights.

Authorities said domestic and international flights will now operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm from all airports across the country, except those in Isfahan and Tabriz.

Flights from those cities will resume once the necessary infrastructure is in place, according to IRNA.

Iran closed its skies entirely last month after Israel launched a wave of air strikes, which led to Iranian retaliatory missile fire.

A ceasefire between the two countries came into effect on June 24.

Following the truce, Iran had already reopened airspace in its eastern region and expanded access for international overflights.

AFP

