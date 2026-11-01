Iran-US talks continue in Doha amid fears of renewed war

Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators held a third consecutive day of talks in Doha on Sunday in an effort to secure an agreement to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, as concerns grow over a possible renewed escalation after the US midterm elections.

An official briefed on the discussions told Reuters that the negotiations were aimed at finding a path towards ending the conflict, which has disrupted regional security and global energy supplies.

The talks followed consultations between Qatari and Iranian officials in Tehran before the discussions moved to the Qatari capital. The diplomatic efforts are being coordinated through regular contacts with Washington, according to officials.

The negotiations come amid uncertainty over the next steps by US President Donald Trump, who has said Washington is not in a hurry to reach a deal but has also indicated that diplomatic progress is possible.

Trump has said the latest talks were going well, while warning that the United States still had targets in Iran. He has not ruled out further military action after the November 3 midterm elections.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not made a final decision on whether to launch new strikes, adding that the president preferred a diplomatic resolution.

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Iran, meanwhile, has warned that any renewed attack would trigger retaliation against US and Israeli targets in the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a statement on Saturday directing the armed forces to remain prepared to respond to any attack. Iranian military officials have also said the country is strengthening its readiness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions with Qatari mediators included a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, provided Washington accepted Tehran’s conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil and gas shipments. Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have contributed to concerns about energy supplies and prices.

Iran’s conditions reportedly include changes to US sanctions, a reduction in American military presence in the region, recognition of proposed shipping arrangements and an end to hostilities on multiple fronts.

Washington has not publicly confirmed acceptance of those conditions. The talks remain focused on whether the two sides can narrow their differences and prevent the conflict from widening.

The diplomatic push is taking place as the war continues to affect countries across the Middle East and raises concerns about further disruption to international trade and energy markets.

(Reuters)