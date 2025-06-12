Iran not complying with nuclear obligations — UN watchdog

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has ruled that Iran is not complying with its nuclear obligations — the first such resolution in 20 years.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday that Iran has “consistently failed to provide information about undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations.”

The resolution was passed by the agency’s board of governors during a vote in Vienna.

It comes at a time of mounting tension over Iran’s nuclear program. US and European officials say they believe Israel may be “preparing an imminent military strike” against the country.

This ruling marks a significant escalation in the long-standing standoff between Iran and the West over nuclear transparency and regional security.

