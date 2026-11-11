Iran lifts missile range cap, raises threat of strikes beyond Middle East

Iran has removed its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre limit on ballistic missile ranges, raising concerns that Tehran could expand its potential targets beyond the Middle East amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the decision, signalling a significant shift in Iran’s military posture as diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict continue.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi announced the development at a news conference in Tehran on Saturday.

“This limitation has been lifted for us,” Mohebbi said, adding that Iran would demonstrate its capabilities through action rather than statements.

He did not clarify whether Iran already possesses operational missiles capable of travelling beyond the previous 2,000 km limit.

The announcement has renewed concerns among Western governments that Iranian missiles could increasingly threaten military installations and other strategic targets in Europe.

What does the decision mean?

Iran’s previous 2,000km restriction placed the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within its missile range, alongside parts of southeastern Europe, including Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

Although Gulf countries are already within the range of Iran’s existing missiles, lifting the restriction could allow Tehran to develop and deploy longer-range weapons capable of reaching more distant locations.

The development has also drawn attention to the possibility of Iranian attacks against US military installations in Europe and the Indian Ocean.

In March, the United Kingdom accused Iran of firing missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia, approximately 4,000 km from Iranian territory. Tehran denied targeting the facility.

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Iranian security analyst Mohamed Taheri told Al Jazeera that increasing the missile range to 4,000 km could place much of Europe and North Africa within reach.

However, Doha Institute assistant professor of international politics and security Muhanad Seloom cautioned that possessing longer-range capabilities did not necessarily mean Iran could effectively deploy them.

Why is Iran lifting the restriction now?

The decision comes amid heightened military confrontation with Washington and Israel, following the war launched against Iran on February 28.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had earlier warned that any threat from the United States or Israel would receive a response without geographical limitations.

The announcement also comes as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict gather momentum, with US President Donald Trump recently expressing optimism following talks with Qatar’s prime minister.

The development marks a departure from Iran’s longstanding assurances that its missile programme would remain focused on regional deterrence.

Iran’s announcement, however, does not establish that it has already deployed operational ballistic missiles capable of striking targets across Europe or beyond.

Al Jazeera