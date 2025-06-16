Latest NewsWorld News

Iran: Israeli strike hits hospital in Kermanshah

How world leaders reacted to Israeli strikes on Iran

A hospital in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah was reportedly struck by an Israeli airstrike on Monday.

A video published by Iranian newspaper Shargh showed a damaged intensive care unit, with blood-stained hospital beds visible in the footage.

An Israeli army spokesperson stated that the reports are under investigation.

Under international humanitarian law, hospitals are granted special protection as civilian facilities and may only be targeted if there is clear evidence they are being used for military purposes.

Israel says its military campaign inside Iran is now in its fourth day, aimed at thwarting the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump has said that Iran and Israel, currently engaged in fierce military exchanges, may have to “fight it out” before reaching any peace agreement.

His remarks came amid heightened hostilities between the two longtime enemies, who are now openly trading missile strikes in a conflict that has intensified rapidly in recent days.

The current wave of violence began Friday when Israel launched a series of strikes that reportedly killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, and hit bases, nuclear facilities, and residential areas across Iran.

Trump declined to answer a reporter’s question on whether he had urged Israel to pause its airstrikes.

