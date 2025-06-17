Iran-Israel conflict: India advises citizens to leave Iran

India has issued a strong advisory urging its citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Tehran to evacuate the city immediately due to intensifying Israeli strikes.

“All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said on Tuesday.

The embassy also urged those who haven’t registered with the mission to do so without delay. “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers,” the statement added.

Three emergency helplines were provided for assistance: +98 9010144557, +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109

The warning comes amid a wave of Israeli drone and missile attacks on Iran’s capital. While there are no confirmed reports of Indian casualties, officials said Indian students have been relocated from Tehran, and some citizens were moved through the Armenian border.

The embassy’s alert highlights rising concern for the safety of Indians in the region.

