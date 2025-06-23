Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran’s judiciary has announced the execution of a man convicted of spying for Israel, amid heightened tensions between the two countries now in their eleventh day of hostilities.

“Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, using Iran’s term for Israel.

Shayesteh was accused of maintaining ties with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency. He was also convicted of collaborating with Iran International, a Persian-language television station based in London that is openly critical of the Iranian government.

Authorities in Iran claim the broadcaster is linked to Israel and, during the 2022 nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, labelled it a “terrorist organisation”.

Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman, died in custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, sparking widespread unrest.

The Islamic Republic routinely publicises the arrest and execution of individuals it claims are working with foreign intelligence services, particularly Mossad.

On Sunday, Iran’s judiciary vowed to accelerate the handling of such cases. That same day, authorities announced the execution of another alleged Mossad agent, Majid Mosayebi.

“Security-related cases, especially those involving support for the usurping regime (Israel) and acting as a fifth column of the enemy, will be handled more swiftly,” judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told state television.

According to rights groups including Amnesty International, Iran remains the world’s second-highest executioner after China.

