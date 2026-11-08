Iran executes three men over alleged role in January anti-government protests

Iran has executed three men accused of participating in armed attacks during the January anti-government protests, as executions linked to the demonstrations continue to rise in the country.

The three men, identified as Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh, were convicted of carrying out attacks involving Molotov cocktails, grenades, firearms and bladed weapons, according to Iran’s state news agency Tasnim.

The authorities also accused them of setting fire to public facilities in Karaj, a city west of the capital, Tehran.

Tasnim reported that the executions followed a Supreme Court decision upholding their convictions for “participating in operational activities on behalf of the Israeli Zionist regime, the United States and hostile groups”.

Among the incidents attributed to the suspects was an attack on an electricity substation in Karaj, which reportedly triggered power outages in parts of the city.

Dioband was arrested on January 11 after investigators identified him as a suspect in attacks on public property and the incitement of violence. Ten other people accused of participating in the unrest under his supervision were subsequently arrested.

According to Reuters, the 10 suspects received prison sentences ranging from five to 10 years.

The executions add to a growing number of death sentences carried out in connection with the January protests, including cases involving individuals accused of links to Israel and the United States.

The increase in executions has also coincided with the US-Israeli strikes against Iran, which began in late February.

The January demonstrations began in December last year, driven initially by rising living costs, before developing into nationwide protests against the Iranian government. The unrest reached its peak on January 8 and 9.

Iranian authorities put the death toll at more than 3,000 and attributed the violence to what they described as “terrorist acts” organised by the United States and Israel.

However, foreign-based non-governmental organisations reported higher casualty figures, while the BBC received several accounts from Iranians alleging that security forces fired on unarmed demonstrators.

The growing use of capital punishment has drawn criticism from the United Nations, with UN human rights chief Volker Türk expressing concern over the increase in executions.

In August, Türk disclosed that at least 56 people had been executed on national security-related charges since March 19. Of that number, 27 cases were connected to the January nationwide protests.

Iran remains one of the world’s leading countries in the use of capital punishment, ranking second behind China, according to available estimates.

Amnesty International reported that Iranian authorities executed at least 2,159 people last year, the highest annual figure recorded by the organisation since 1981.

The human rights organisation said the figure included 45 executions of people suspected of dissident activities on national security-related charges.

(BBC News)