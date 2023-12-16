Iran on Saturday executed a man who was sentenced to death after being convicted of working with Israel’s intelligence services, the judiciary said.

“The death sentence was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison” in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It did not identify the man but said he had been convicted of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime (Israel).”.

He was also found guilty of “collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order,” Mizan added.

It was not immediately clear when or where the man was arrested or put on trial.

Iran has previously announced the arrests of alleged agents working for foreign countries, including Israel, its regional arch-foe.

In December 2022, the Islamic Republic hanged four people who had been convicted of collaborating with Israel’s intelligence services.

Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have engaged in a shadow war for years.

Tehran accuses Israel of carrying out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

The United States and Israel accuse Iran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.

According to human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China.

In a November report, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group said the Islamic Republic had executed more than 600 people so far this year, marking the highest figure in eight years.

Iran generally carries out executions by hanging.

AFP

