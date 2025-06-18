Iran disables internet, banking access due to alleged Israeli military misuse

Iran has confirmed nationwide internet restrictions, citing national security concerns.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications accused Israel of the “misusing of the national communications network for military purposes.”

Despite the clampdown, the ministry said domestic communication services and platforms “remain accessible.”

Meanwhile, Nobitex, Iran’s top digital currency exchange, went offline after what local media called “a security threat.”

Crypto is increasingly used in Iran as a way to preserve value and carry out transactions amid ongoing financial instability.

The Nobitex outage came shortly after a cyber-attack on Sepah Bank, an institution linked to Iran’s armed forces.

The hacktivist group Predatory Sparrow claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The group alleged Nobitex was helping with sanctions evasion and funding terrorism.

Iran considers Predatory Sparrow to be linked to Israel.

Another bank, Pasargad, was also reportedly targeted.

In response, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that “public funds were secure.”

(BBC)