United States intelligence agencies have uncovered information suggesting that Iran is developing plans to potentially attack senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, using a dirty bomb or chemical weapon, raising concerns about possible attacks on American soil.

According to seven US officials, the intelligence has identified specific locations and potential targets in the US capital, prompting American authorities to intensify contingency planning despite uncertainty over whether Tehran intends to execute the plot.

Officials familiar with the intelligence said the preparations appeared to be aimed at giving Iran additional options rather than signalling an imminent attack. However, the level of detail in the reported plans has triggered several security meetings over the past week to assess how the United States could prevent such an incident.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was monitoring the situation but played down the immediate threat.

In a statement, Bis said the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

The intelligence has nevertheless heightened concerns among American officials, who view the reported preparations as evidence that Iran may be considering an escalation beyond the ongoing military confrontation.

Tehran is facing sustained US military strikes and an economic blockade that senior Trump administration officials have described as “devastating” to the country. Although there is no indication that Iranian authorities have approved an attack, the intelligence suggests they are considering ways to strike targets within US territory.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources said.

The development comes amid uncertain diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which began in February. President Donald Trump said last week that the war would end “fairly soon”, but the latest intelligence has reinforced concerns about the possibility of the confrontation extending beyond the Middle East.

Two officials said the US government had convened several meetings in the past week to examine the reported threat and prepare possible responses. One source described the precautionary measures as “prudent”.

Security concerns have also affected senior administration officials, with the Secret Service relocating Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to military housing last week following threats linked to Iran.

Iran’s alleged plans also come against the background of previous attempts to target American officials. Iranian plotting against serving and former US officials has continued since Trump’s first administration, including an alleged murder-for-hire operation targeting the president in 2024. Such activities have largely focused on opportunities to assassinate US officials while they were travelling abroad.

However, American officials are particularly concerned about the possibility of an unconventional attack because of the country’s vulnerability to weapons that can be assembled without sophisticated infrastructure.

A dirty bomb combines radioactive materials with conventional explosives to spread radioactive contamination when detonated. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear-fission reaction and is significantly less destructive.

US officials believe Iran would not necessarily need to send trained operatives into the country to carry out such an attack. Instead, the operation could involve recruiting someone already living in the United States to obtain or deploy the necessary components.

One source familiar with the intelligence said US agencies had intercepted Iranian communications suggesting that bomb-making materials might already have been stored inside the country.

Although officials remain divided over the credibility of those communications, several believe Iran could have already positioned radioactive materials or chemical agents in the United States for potential use in conventional explosives.

“As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could acquire and place bomb components, one of the sources close to the intelligence said.

Another source said many national security officials believe radioactive materials intended for such operations could have been inside the United States for years or even decades.

The concern, according to one official, is not necessarily that Iran has acquired new capabilities but that its willingness to use them may have increased.

In other words, Iran’s capability to launch this kind of attack hasn’t grown, the second person said. What has changed is the Iranian incentive.

The potential consequences of a dirty bomb attack, however, would differ considerably from those of a nuclear explosion. While radioactive contamination could spread across several blocks or even miles, experts say most immediate casualties would likely result from the conventional explosion rather than radiation exposure.

The difficulty in preparing such a weapon lies primarily in obtaining radioactive materials, rather than assembling the explosive device itself.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” said one of the sources familiar with the new intelligence. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

The intelligence has also raised questions about whether American security agencies have sufficient surveillance capabilities to detect and disrupt a potential operation before it is carried out.

A key surveillance law that allows US authorities to collect communications involving foreign nationals expired in June following a dispute between the White House and Congress over Trump’s then-acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte.

Although surveillance orders authorised before the expiration remain valid until March 2027, national security officials have warned that the lapse could weaken their ability to identify terrorist threats unless lawmakers renew the legislation.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe raised the issue in a letter to Republican and Democratic leaders of both chambers of Congress last week, urging them to reauthorise the law.

They warned that delays would “(put) the lives of both Americans in the homeland and our troops stationed abroad at risk in the heightened threat environment briefed to the Gang of 8.”

Members of the bipartisan Gang of 8, comprising congressional leadership and the senior members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, had received a briefing on Iran several days before the letter was sent.

However, it remains unclear whether lawmakers were specifically informed about the alleged plans involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington.

The Defense Department referred questions about the intelligence to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

Iran also rejected allegations that it was considering the use of chemical weapons. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations in New York said Iran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”

The spokesperson did not directly respond to the intelligence concerning a possible dirty bomb operation.

Separately, US intelligence agencies are investigating concerns that Iran could deploy chemical weapons against American military personnel stationed in the Middle East, according to two US officials.

The New York Times first reported the concerns, with several officials warning that American troops may not have adequate protective equipment or training to withstand a chemical weapons attack.

(CNN)