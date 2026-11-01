Iran designates UK’s Royal Navy, Air Force as terrorist organisations

Iran has designated Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organisations in a retaliatory move amid escalating tensions between Tehran and London.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Sunday, November 1, alongside the classification of Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, as a “hostile group”.

According to the ministry, the measures were approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in response to what Tehran described as Britain’s hostile actions against the Islamic Republic over the past year.

Iran accused Britain of supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against the country by providing access to military bases, facilities and logistical support.

The ministry also cited Britain’s July 13 decision to place Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the State Threats Act 2026 as a major reason for the retaliatory action.

Under the new measures, MI6 will be treated as a hostile organisation under Iranian law, while the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force will be covered by legislation providing for countermeasures against countries that designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Tehran said the decision was taken in accordance with international law and the principle of reciprocity, warning that the British government would be responsible for the consequences.

The development adds to tensions between the two countries, which have been strained by disagreements over Iran’s military activities, regional security and Britain’s position on the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.