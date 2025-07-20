Iran declares holiday amid scorching heatwave as water crisis deepens

Iranian authorities have urged citizens to drastically reduce water consumption as the country battles severe shortages triggered by an intense heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 50 degrees Celsius in some parts.

According to the national meteorological service, this is Iran’s hottest week of the year so far, and conditions are expected to worsen. In Tehran, the capital, temperatures hit 40°C (104°F) on Sunday and are forecast to reach 41°C (106°F) by Monday.

Amid the heatwave in Iran and mounting pressure on water and electricity supplies, Tehran province has declared a public holiday on Wednesday. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced the social media platform X, citing the need for resource conservation.

“In light of the continued extreme heat and the necessity of conserving water and electricity, Wednesday … has been declared a holiday in Tehran province,” she wrote.

Water scarcity has long plagued Iran, especially in its arid southern provinces. The crisis has been attributed to a combination of climate change, mismanagement, and overexploitation of underground water resources. Officials warn that the reservoirs feeding Tehran are now at their lowest levels in a century, after years of declining rainfall.

Tehran city council chair, Mehdi Chamran, called on residents to conserve water to avoid further supply disruptions. Several provinces have issued similar advisories, urging citizens to cut down usage significantly.

Tehran’s provincial water management company has appealed for a minimum 20 per cent reduction in consumption to help ease the strain. Local reports from Javan, a conservative newspaper, revealed that authorities have already reduced water supplies in parts of the capital, resulting in outages lasting between 12 and 18 hours in some areas.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, in a statement on Sunday, apologised for the disruptions, explaining that the measure was necessary “to better manage resources.”

The situation adds to the growing list of climate-related challenges facing Iran, raising fresh concerns about long-term sustainability in the face of extreme weather events.

