Oil workers attached to the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in Abuja have embarked on a three-day warning strike over non-payment of their salaries in the last three months.

The protesters under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN), said the strike action became imperative as they were being compelled to enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to them, there were no proven indications that the IPPIS could handle the peculiarities of the environment where they work.

Speaking on the development, the Association’s National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Fortune Obi, said apart from being insecure, the payment platform had failed to consider the difference between regular civil servants and oil workers.

His words: “It is a three-day warning strike by members in the government regulatory agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum, basically because of their inclusion in the IPPIS system which we have rejected ab initio due to the various challenges we have had with it and the associated inefficiencies.

“PENGASSAN resolved about the system long ago. We want assurance that this system is robust enough to handle the challenges. We are saying we work in a peculiar sector where our members earn some allowances different from the civil service structure.

“Therefore, lumping us into that platform without capturing the peculiarities is unacceptable. Because of that, for the past three months, our members in these agencies have not been paid their salaries.”

He argued that oil workers render peculiar services and as such should not be joined with civil servants’ structure.

“We have said clearly that we work in a peculiar environment where earned allowances are different from the civil service payment system. In the civil service, they don’t work offshore, they don’t work in tank farms, they don’t work in haulage system. So, for personnel from the peculiar agencies, there are earned allowances. These are not captured in the IPPIS system.

“We need the guarantee that this system is robust enough to capture these issues, you can’t just go and implement something on a platform that is generally for civil servants and their structure. They must consider us as peculiar operators within the system,” he explained.

He said members would prefer the payment system which is domiciled with the Accountant General stressing that: “What the IOCs do is to book it into their system. We need the assurances, otherwise leave us where we are currently because that same application we are using currently is domiciled with the Accountant General, so why the change to a system that’s not reliable?”

To this end, he said that if their demand was not met in three days, the issue would be nationalised.

The protesters were drawn from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NNRA) among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 had ordered that any Federal Government worker not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by October 31 should not be paid his monthly salary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…

MONDAY LINES: Let’s Close Schools Forever

This one that COVID death is killing kings and their horsemen, big men dropping in droves, what do you think will happen if coronavirus stays put till 2023? Will there be elections?” “Why won’t there be elections? Life is for the living. We will hold rallies. We will campaign, we will sing, dance and thoroughly abuse our opponents…