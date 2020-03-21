IPPIS: Government fails to pay non-teaching staff salary

Following the introduction of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, (IPPIS) in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria with effect from February 2020, several non-teaching staff of tertiary institutions in the country are yet to receive their February salary.

The affected staff are those using FCMB and Microfinance banks of their various institutions.

Some affected staff, who did not want their names to be mentioned, said all attempt to understand the reason behind this non-payment has proved abortive as the various bursary units of their institutions informed them that they were completely helpless in the situation.

The frustrated staff members, who now seem neglected, completed the IPPIS registration that took place last year, speculation was rife that the government is cash-strapped to pay all the staff.

Some of the staff expressed concern at the complete lack of information and are worried that they may also not receive the March salary.

The staff, who are yet to benefit from the new minimum wage, are afraid that they may be left to live in penury in the eventuality of the country being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The affected staff members, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to be sensitive to their plight and consider the payment of their February salary as a matter of urgent public importance.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Alhaji Muhammad Akanbi Jimioh said the situation was under control, with an assurance that efforts were being made for the payment of the affected staff soon.

Jimoh disclosed this in a telephone interview with journalists in Ilorin, saying that those that are banking with Microfinance bank of the University had been receiving alert of the February salary.

On those with commercial banks, SSANU Chairman explained that error emanated from the IPPIS office, saying that a wrong code was sent to FCMB from the IPPIS which made it impossible for the bank to process the salary.

He disclosed that the IPPIS office had later sent the genuine code to the FCMB, promising that the bank will start to roll out the payment from Monday (March 23, 2020).

Speaking on few people that have not been paid by some commercial banks, SSANU chair said the affected people have issues with what he called Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), saying that they registered two names with IPPIS but two names with banks and vice versa.

Jimoh advised the affected people with the EFT platform to go to their bank for necessary adjustments, saying that their money will be paid as soon as the rectification is done.

