IPPIS: FG targets N120 billion savings from cleaning human resource data

The Federal Government has said that a whopping sum of N120 billion will be saved from cleaning the human resource data on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

Goverment has also projected about N4.5 billion annual savings from digitizing content in all Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), in addition to improved content sharing.

Head of Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, at the 43rd National Council on Establishments, said these were expected gains from the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 to 2025 (FCSSIP 25).

She noted that the FCSSIP 25 was approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 15th of December of 2021, as the successor plan to the first plan which ran from 2017 to 2020, saying this was aimed at consolidating on the gains recorded in the first plan, and also responding to emerging challenges in service.

Yemi-Esan said: “Some of the expected gains or outcomes include a lot of savings. For example, it’s expected that we’ll have about N120 billion savings from cleaning the human resource data on IPPIS.

“And also it will improve overall transparency and the administration of human resources. It’s also expected that we’ll have about N4.5 billion annual savings, just from digitizing content in all, MDAs and it will also result in improved content sharing.

“On training, it’s expected that about 64,000 civil servants will be trained through the revamped core modules of smart P, resulting in improved skills and competencies.

“The 64,000 means that every civil servant at the federal level would have been trained. We’re also working on the development of 500 civil servants as future leaders through the Lead P programme.

“Also, they’ll be a performance management system, which would have been institutionalized in 42 ministries, and the extra ministerial departments.

“At the end, we would have held at least four Annual Public Service Innovation competitions, which would have led to the cultivation of ideas, technologies and ventures that will improve the workspace and service delivery.

“And finally, it’s expected that 500 houses annually will be delivered to civil servants to enhance their living standards,” she said.

The Head of Service reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, through her office has planned to reinvigorate the service, improve the welfare of civil servants, provide the enabling and environment to operate maximally and deliver the much-needed services to Nigerians for economic recovery, especially from COVID-19 and also to accelerate national development.