IPPIS enrollment: Reps move to end 2-week warning strike

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to broker a truce between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the view to end the two weeks warning strike declared by the Union.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of ‘Matter of urgent national importance’, sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bago, who expressed concern over the lingering crisis on enrolment of lecturers into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as directed by the Federal Government

In his lead debate, Hon. Bago who observed that many tertiary institutions have just resumed academic session noted that the strike is allowed to take full effect, it may jeopardize their academic careers.

According to him, “The House notes that on the 9th of March, 2020 after its National Executive Council meeting held in Enugu, ASUU warned to go on two weeks strike.

“The House is concerned that if the strike is allowed to take full effect it will cost a lot for the students financial and otherwise which might lead to an additional year.

“The House is also concerned that the continued yearly strike by ASUU is becoming a national embarrassment to the country.

“The House is worried that the continued strike has encouraged education tourism of Nigerians to other countries.”

While soliciting for the House intervention, the lawmakers who expressed support for the motion, unanimously mandated the Body of the Principal Officers to intervene and look into the ASUU strike.