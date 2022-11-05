IPOB protest: Kanu’s family warns of more protests if FG refuses court order

The Mazi Nnamdi Kanu family in Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia has advised the Federal Government to obey the court order on Kanu or may likely face more severe protests in the days ahead.

This advice came from the younger brother of Kanu, Emma Kanu who expressed their fears that there might be more intense protests by the group in the days ahead.

He expressed this fear early Saturday morning, stating “There might be more protests coming out and it might be more massive this time.

“What they are simply saying is that the government of the day must obey the court order.

“It is as simple as that. You made the laws and are duty-bound to obey them.

Last Friday, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Friday protested in Aba over the non-release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

The protesters vowed not to allow the 2023 election hold in the South East if their leader was not released and Biafra granted them.

They urged Nigeria to forget the 2023 election In the southeast “if our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still in DSS Custody”.

The protest which was held in Abia South local government areas was peaceful and non-violent and was monitored by security agencies.

The protesters warned that they would be forced to not only shut down the economy of the state and South East but the entire country until their leader was released from detention.

“Some of the courts asked that they should take our leader back to Kenya where they illegally abducted him from.

“This is part of our renewed warning signal to the federal government that they should forget 2023 elections in the southeast if they continue to detain Nnamdi Kanu”, the protesters said.

Chanting solidarity songs, and carrying placards some of which read, “release our leader, Nnamdi Kanu without delay, “grant us the state of Biafra immediately”, “there will be no election in Igbo land in 2023, what we need is a referendum for Biafra”, the protesters warned residents to keep off the streets of the city on Monday as next week’s sit-at-home will be thoroughly monitored.

