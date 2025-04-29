IPOB member arrested for killing Policewoman in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Ewulu Chikwo, allegedly involved in the murder of a policewoman and connected to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the arrest was made on April 25, 2025, by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping unit, who raided a criminal hideout in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area following credible intelligence.

During interrogation, Chikwo confessed to being a member of IPOB and admitted to participating in the 2022 attack on the Ukpor Divisional Police Headquarters, where Inspector Stella Maris was reportedly killed.

The police further revealed that Chikwo and his gang were planning to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order in the region ahead of the coming Monday, a tactic previously used by IPOB to assert control in the South-East.

In response to the arrest, the Joint Security Task Force has intensified surveillance and patrols across the area to apprehend other members of the gang and prevent further criminal activities.

