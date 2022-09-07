IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to appear in court Tuesday

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Wednesday, said that the case between the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Federal Government has been brought forward to September 13, 2022, from the earlier date of October 11, 2022, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

He attributed the change of date to the continuous prayers by the members of IPOB.

According to IPOB’s lawyer, “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; between Nnamdi Kanu vs federal republic of Nigeria, earlier scheduled for Hearing on the 11th Day of October 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September 2022.

“ChukwuOkike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever remain on the throne.

“Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.

“It, therefore, means that hearing on Onyendu’s Appeal challenging the remaining seven-count charge filed against him, will now be coming up for hearing at the Court of Appeal Abuja, next week Tuesday, being the 13th day of September 2022. Thank you so much Umuchineke for your support.”

