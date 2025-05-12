IPOB declares May 30 sit-at-home to honour Biafra heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a total sit-at-home lockdown across the South-East and parts of the South-South on May 30, 2025, to honour Biafra’s fallen heroes.

The date marks the Biafra Heroes Memorial Day, a solemn occasion set aside to remember those who died during the struggle for the independence of Biafra.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, confirmed the planned lockdown, which will run from 6 am to 6 pm.

The directive is mandatory for all “Biafrans residing in Biafra land” and is intended to be a day of reflection and tribute to those who fought and died in the Nigerian Civil War and the ongoing quest for Biafran self-determination.

The statement read, “Biafrans residing in Biafra land should observe a lockdown to pay tribute to those who battled and perished in the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafra, while Biafrans fought for our independence.” IPOB urged the general population to stay indoors, watch television, and reflect on the war and its lasting impact on the Biafran people.

Essential workers, such as doctors, nurses, journalists, ambulance drivers, police officers, firefighters, and fuel workers, will be allowed to go about their duties, while all other activities—including schools, religious services, markets, and public assemblies—will be suspended for the day.

Furthermore, IPOB has communicated the lockdown directive to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), requesting that the May/June SSCE exam schedule be adjusted to accommodate the lockdown for students in the affected regions.

While the lockdown will be strictly observed in Biafra land, IPOB members and Biafrans in the diaspora will be encouraged to organize peaceful demonstrations in their host countries, advocating for the restoration of Biafra and protesting the unlawful detention of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the statement, IPOB also warned that no protests would be held in Nigeria to avoid potential clashes with security forces.

