IPOB cancels sit-at-home order, condemns disruption of WAEC exam in Imo schools

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied involvement in the frequent enforcement of a sit-at-home exercise in the South-East, saying it will deal with the hoodlums behind it.

The group in a press release by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said it has no hand in the enforcement of the exercise, which it had long suspended.

The press statement reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate once again, that we have no other sit-at-home order after 14th September.

“Any other purported sit-at-home including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in the dairy of IPOB. In fact, after September 14, there is no other sit-at-home this week. Any contrary news or speculations to this effect should be ignored.

“Anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using the name of IPOB is a saboteur and does so at his peril.

“If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home order, such a person will regret his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors.

“IPOB is a responsible organization with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of our people we are fighting to liberate.”

It said the ‘every Monday’ sit-at-home was suspended because of the economic implications it had on the people, and that it has listened to appeals by the people and reviewed their stance on the matter then.

“That was why we reduced the sit-at-home protests to the days our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be making appearances in court. That is enough for now and we stand by it.

“Anybody trying to impose another sit-at-home order on our people or enforce illegal or imaginary sit-at-home is not IPOB, and must be dealt with. Such persons are working with the enemies to disrepute IPOB, and we won’t tolerate such stupidity.

“On this note, IPOB strongly condemns the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a WAEC exam in a school in Imo State on Monday. What a stupid madness! Whoever was behind such barbarity must be made to pay for their actions.

“IPOB leadership is hereby promising to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school to their owners and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. This is not to portray or indicate that IPOB committed the heinous crimes against our people and promise to set up task force to checkmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing this crime against humanity and our people,” the statement declared.

