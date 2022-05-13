IPOB, Boko Haram, victims of exclusion, Bala Mohammed says in Anambra

One of the Presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election and current governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Mohammed, has described the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) as victims of exclusion.

He further stated that the activities of the Boko Haram in the Northern part, are a result of the same exclusion in the governance of the country.

Mohammed who said this while interacting with the delegates of the PDP in Anambra State, in Awka, on Thursday, expressed deep concern over the activities of members of IPOB in the Southeast zone and the Boko Haram onslaught in the Northeast, pointing to the aggrieved militia groups are out with arms because of exclusion and other acts of injustices being meted to the people of the geo-political zones.

The crisis in the country is a result of some parts of the country feeling excluded in the scheme of things and it is only a detribalized Nigerian that can arrest the menace.

He said there is the need to reconstruct and reinvent a new Nigeria where things are working for the good of all, stressing that if anything untoward happens to the nation in its current deplorable state, there is going to be a monumental crisis.

He noted that the situation at the moment demands the sacrifice of various sections to leverage the nationalistic instincts to rebuild the socio-economic and political framework of the nation for an inclusive government for the benefit of all irrespective of any affiliations.





He promised to ensure an all-inclusive government that would cater for the interest of all sections, massive job creation, guaranteed security for all and equitable distribution of wealth as well as the improved health sector, infrastructure, peace and unity of the citizenry.

The aspirant pledged that “If given the opportunity, I will bring all segments of the country together,” even as he emphasized that the strategic position of Nnewi and Onitsha commercial hubs would serve as potentials for the employment generation and economic viability for her growth.

“I am a humble Nigerian who benefitted so much from the Nigerian project; a Lagos boy to my people in Nigeria. I have garnered enough experience. I am not unaware of the feelings of the people. The Southeast and Northeast have suffered enough since the first republic

“We have to draw a line to know where we are and where we are going. There is a need for good leadership recruitment to give everybody a sense of belonging; if anything happens in Nigeria now it’s going to be a monumental crisis. We need to reconstruct and reinvent a new Nigeria and to leverage on the nationalistic instincts of Nigeria,” he said.

While promising to bring out the best in every part of Nigeria, he also carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government over the huge debt burden, humongous corruption activities and insecurity, the PDP Presidential hopeful challenged the delegates and leaders to close ranks in order to rescue the country and her citizens from the grip of bad leadership.

He lauded Ndigbo and their leaders for the versatility and industry of people from the Southeast geo-political zone saying that the people have the solution, capability and intellectual prowess to the nation’s many problems.

He also promised to take the crisis rocking the Anambra state chapter of the PDP to the National Secretariat of the party so that they could have a united State Working Committee (SWC).

