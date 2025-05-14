IPMAN to shut down operations in Anambra over multiple taxations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to shut down operations in Anambra on June 12th, 2025, over what they described as multiple taxation in the state.

The association issued the threat during an emergency meeting held at Orpet Petrol Station, Agu-Awka, Awka, on Wednesday.

According to the Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu States, Comrade Chinedu Anyaso, who spoke to journalists shortly after the meeting, the gathering was to express their dissatisfaction with the harassment, molestation, intimidation, and extortion of IPMAN members through multiple levies by officers of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS).

He warned that if the Anambra State Government fails to address these issues within 21 days, the association would have no option but to shut down all petrol stations across the state.

“We are all gathered here today to deliberate and express the pains we are currently going through in the hands of Anambra State revenue collectors. The attitude of these tax collectors has overwhelmed our imagination. We have lost a lot of money to these uncontrolled taxes in Anambra State. How much are we making per truck? Petroleum marketers are dying in Anambra State.

“In 2024, we paid N120,000 to the State Government as our monthly levy, but to our greatest surprise, we started paying above the stipulated amount of N120,000 from January 2025. This development is making it difficult for us to operate smoothly in the state.

“This situation is not going well with us. We are going through hard times because of these challenges.

“I will send an official letter to the State Government in this regard. We are law-abiding citizens; the AIRS officials should stop molesting us. We want the State Government to give us a fixed amount for the levy.

“IPMAN may decide to shut down operations in Anambra State without further notice if the exploitation and intimidation do not stop within the 21-day period,” he said.

Anyaso called on the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to urgently intervene and stop what he described as the criminal exploitation of marketers by AIRS officials.

In response, the State Chairman of AIRS, Chief Greg Ezeilo, assured the marketers that the State Government will set up a committee to address the issues.

