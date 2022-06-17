IPMAN directs members to obtain PVC, requests registration deadline extension

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has called on its members across the country to obtain permanent voter cards (PVC) before the expiration of the deadline to enable them to vote for competent and credible leaders in 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the IPMAN chairman Kano chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano

According to the statement, the directive followed a meeting with the National President of the association, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo with the mandate for him to ask members to obtain their PVCs.

The statement also stated that the association had also resolved and directed its members not to give salary to any staff working under them until such staff present their PVC.

It further disclosed that ‘’The association found It necessary to take the measure so as to ensure that all its eligible members obtain the PVC to enable them to exercise their civic responsibility by participating fully in the forthcoming general election in 2023,’’

“We are not saying our members should vote for a particular candidate or political party. But our concern is our members should obtain the PVC because without it one cannot vote.’’

The IPMAN chairman “Our members should feel free to vote for any candidate of their choice whether he or she is in APC, PDP, APGA or NNPP. They have the liberty to vote for the candidate of their choice irrespective of which party he/she belongs.’’

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the period of PVC registration to enable many of its members living in places where there is no effective network coverage, to register.

The union was ready to open offices to facilitate the registration exercise as it had given similar support to the National Identity Management Commission where it assisted the agency with computers for the issuance of National Identification Number (NIN).





According to him, besides the Federal Government, their organization is the highest employer of labour in the country and called on INEC to consider the possibility of extending the deadline for the registration.

He, therefore, urged their members to make the best use of the opportunity to register before the expiration of the deadline.

