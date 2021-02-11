IPI, NPAN mourn Lateef Jakande

The International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in separate statements have mourned the death of Lateef Jakande, Lagos State’s first civilian governor on Thursday.

IPI in its statement signed by Kabiru Yusuf, chairman, and Raheem Adedoyin, secretary, both of IPI Nigeria, stated that: “Alhaji Jakande was not only a celebrated editor in Nigeria, but he was also a devoted member of IPI and President of IPI Executive Board.

“We send our condolences to the family of our departed leader and the media community.”

The NPAN statement signed by Kabiru Yusuf, president and Mohammed Idris, General Secretary stated that: “Alhaji Jakande, journalist, publisher and politician, was the pioneer President of our esteemed Association, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), from where he was loaned to politics in 1979.

“Between 1969 and 1979, Alhaji Jakande midwifed the association from infancy and it is to his eternal glory that the NPAN became the octopus that it is today.

“While we commiserate with members of the pen fraternity, his immediate and political families, as well as the Lagos State Government on this irreparable loss, we could not but ask our today’s politicians to learn from the life and politics of Alhaji Jakande and emulate his modesty, selflessness and passion for the people.”