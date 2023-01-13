Ipesa-Balogun Foundation to hold memorial lecture on Sunday in Lagos

The Masjid Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun Foundation, in collaboration with Alamine Academy, will hold a public lecture on Sunday.

The foundation was established in memory of the wife of former chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Afeez Ipesa-Balogun, Alhaja Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun, a pharmacist, who died on March 15, 2019, in the United States.

The lecture is slated for between 2.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. at Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun Mosque, Plot 12, Ogunderu Eletu Street, off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State.

With the theme: ‘The Best Investment for Eternal Happiness, An Excellent Legacy to Pursue’, the lecture will be delivered by the Resident Scholar/Director and Public Speaker, IMAM, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Sheikh Ahmed Alamine, while the occasion will be chaired by the Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Ali Magashi.

Dignitaries expected as guests of honour at the event include the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and the Baale of Mofoluku, Adebayo Thomas.

Others are the member of the House of Representatives for Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency, Bayo Balogun and Alhaji Akeem Apatira, both of whom will serve as the chief hosts.