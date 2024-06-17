The Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, extended his warmest congratulations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and urged them to pray for the peace and development of Nigeria.

According to him, the “Festival of Sacrifice” is a celebration of faith, obedience, and devotion. He urged Nigerians to acknowledge the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity that are embodied in the spirit of Eid al-Adha.

Dr. Ochogwu called on Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, to use this occasion to promote peace, unity, love, and harmony, noting that without these virtues, a nation is far from development.

He said occasions like this call for sober reflection, insisting that our minds should dwell on those things that bind us together and are capable of promoting development in the country.

Dr. Ochogwu noted that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of the current challenges in the country and is working round the clock to ensure that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

He urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration in its steady steps to make Nigeria great.

He said Mr. President’s decisions are geared towards revamping the economy, blocking all loopholes, curtailing insecurity, and promoting businesses and infrastructural developments, among other things.

Appealing to Nigerians to give President Tinubu’s government more time, Dr. Ochogwu said this is the right occasion—the celebration of Eid al-Adha, a significant event in the Islamic calendar—for Nigerians to acknowledge the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity embodied in this celebration.

He stated that the Institute is aware of the enormous challenges facing the country but urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and continue to have faith that a new Nigeria will rise from the ashes of these challenges.

“Let our thoughts and actions be peaceful, tolerant, and receptive towards one another, as this is the only organic means to change the dangerous narrative that has eaten deep into our social fabric and national cohesion. Nigerians should rise up with one accord to build the nation of our dreams.

“I congratulate all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion and wish everyone a happy Eid al-Adha,” Dr. Ochogwu said.