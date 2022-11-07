Ipapo monarch tasks Nigerians on PVC collection at town 50th annual day

The Eleyinpo of Ipapo land, Oba Yekeen Ademola Adisa Abioye II has enjoined Nigerians, who are eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards the 2023 election.

The monarch gave this charge while addressing journalists during the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Ipapo day, which held over the weekend in Ipapo town, Itesiwaju local government area of Oyo State.

Oba Adisa said: “I’ve always told my people not to be known for voter apathy, but should rather register and vote. This will give us the opportunity to elect people of our choice into government and this can only be done by picking up our PVCs. They should as well avoid being induced by vote buying.”

Speaking at the event, the Elero of Ilero, Oba Wasiu Oyedele Saka, described the annual day as “one that brings together indigenes in the community and in diaspora, and as well gives room for community development.”

The Chairman of the Itesiwaju local government, Hon Bolaji Akintola, and the member representing Itesiwaju/Iseyin State Constituency at the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Dele Adeola, who attended the event both described the event as a laudable one and as well highlighted the various achievements of their administrations in the community.

Highlights of the event was the conferment of awards and chieftaincy titles on some distinguished indigenes of the town and fundraising activities for the launching of an N250million ultra-modern town hall.

One of the dignitaries who were conferred with chieftaincy titles, Chief Mrs Fisau Adejumo decried the slow pace of development in the town and as well encouraged the natives of the town in the diaspora to “come home and develop Ipapo town.”

The event had in attendance monarchs from neighbouring towns, representatives of government and members of the public.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE