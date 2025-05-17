IPAC passes vote of confidence in Cross River gov’s administration

The Cross River State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed strong support for Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s administration, passing a vote of confidence in recognition of his achievements in governance.

The affirmation came during a high-profile stakeholders’ meeting held in Calabar on Friday, themed “He Whom the Cap Fits.” IPAC State Chairman, Engr Effiom Edet Okon, stated that Governor Otu’s performance over the past two years has been exemplary, leading to significant improvements across critical sectors in the state.

Okon noted that the council’s decision followed a thorough assessment of the governor’s interventions in infrastructure, healthcare, security, education, and workers’ welfare—including the prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

“As a body representing diverse political parties, IPAC serves as a bridge between citizens and the government, ensuring accountability,” Okon said.

“In Cross River State, we have reviewed Governor Otu’s performance and concluded that he has steered the state in the right direction. This is why we are publicly throwing our weight behind his administration.”

Goodwill messages from representatives of the Muslim community, transport sector, student groups, and other political stakeholders also commended the governor for his leadership.

In his response, Governor Otu, represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Chief Jake Otu Enyia, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance.

“We receive this endorsement with deep appreciation,” Enyia said. “When the electorate acknowledges progress, it reinforces our dedication to serving the people. Governance is about the people, and their validation motivates us to do more.”

He urged continued collaboration, emphasising that his administration has created numerous opportunities for Cross Riverians to benefit from developmental initiatives.

The event highlighted growing confidence in Governor Otu’s leadership as his administration marks two years in office.

