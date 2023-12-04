The umbrella body of registered political parties in the country, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has disassociated itself from a plan to occupy the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement from the National Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said the plot to storm the electoral umpire headquarters and demand the sack of its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, did not enjoy the blessing of IPAC.

Engineer Sani noted that aggrieved political parties have since embarked on litigations to challenge the outcome of the last general elections, maintaining that the judiciary should be allowed to make pronouncements on such pending election petitions.

The statement reads in part: “The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) disowns and dissociates itself from the purported protest tagged ‘Occupy INEC rally,’ calling for the resignation or sack of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria and a major stakeholder in the democratic process that fields candidates and participates in all elections conducted by INEC and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), the Council is in the vanguard of promoting and stimulating free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful elections in accordance with the law, ensuring political stability in the country.

“IPAC regularly interfaces with INEC, relevant arms of government, development partners, and civil society organizations, where crucial national issues, including the conduct of credible elections, are discussed to chart the way forward in consolidating and deepening democracy in Nigeria.

While aggrieved political parties and their candidates that participated in the 2023 general election and the off-season governorship elections are at various election tribunals and courts to seek redress, it would be inappropriate to occupy the commission at this critical period, as it is involved in all the litigations.

It is obvious that some of the elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians, whichis why aggrieved political parties have approached the court for adjudication and the need for further reform of the nation’s electoral process to meet international standards that will curb post-elections petitions.

“IPAC is not involved and will not participate in the Occupy INEC rally. The organizers should stop dropping IPAC’s name in their bid to attract supporters.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE