Efforts by undemocratic forces to reverse the gains made in entrenching democracy in the West African sub-region in recent times have become a cause for serious concern around the globe especially, Nigeria.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Chinyere Oge-Kalu, said the Presidential election taking place on Tuesday, 10th October 2023 in Liberia has attracted more than a passing interest of the international community of democrats like the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) whose National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, is leading a delegation of IPAC observer mission Team made up of Political Party Leaders from Nigeria.

Some of the political leaders according to the statement include Hon Muhammed Lawal Nalado, National Chairman of Accord Party, Chief Ralf Okey Nwosu National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Hajiya Zainab A. Ibrahim Deputy National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) to Monrovia, the capital of Liberia to ensure democratic processes and principles are duly followed to guarantee a positive outcome that will deepen the roots of democracy on the Continent.

To underscore the importance of this mission, former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is leading the African Elders Forum amongst other notable regional bodies to observe the elections.

Speaking to journalists on arrival in Monrovia, the IPAC chairman, Engr. Yabagi said, “as the chairman of the largest organization of political parties in Africa, my expectation is that this election in Liberia will rekindle our faith in democracy and it’s tenets in the west African Subregion in particular and the entire African continent in general”.

