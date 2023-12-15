The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has disclosed that it has offered psychosocial support to 106,947 vulnerable persons, especially victims of trafficking, people with disabilities, and vulnerable households.

The IOM Chief of Mission, Mr Laurent Deboeck, disclosed this during a media parley with journalists in Maiduguri on Friday.

According to him, 89 per cent of the rehabilitated Boko Haram are indigents of Borno State and have decided to be integrated into Borno communities.

“So far, no fewer than 2,311 out of the total figure of 160,000 surrendered members of the Boko Haram Terrorists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into society, with about 89 per cent being indigents of Borno State, while others were spread across the states across the country.

“We also have data on about 3,000 former dreaded combatants and their associates who are still waiting for judgement to be conducted in Abuja by relevant courts.

“IOM’s MHPSS services reached 106,947 individuals, offering material assistance, psychosocial support, and referral services to victims of trafficking, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable households.

“We are focusing on providing tailored assistance to over 1,500 IDPs in Malkhi, Gombi, and Kaleri Solutions model villages, demonstrating a commitment to housing, water and sanitation, livelihood, MHPSS, HLP, and access to health and education facilities.

“A total of 2,853 individuals received reintegration assistance, engaging in socio-economic opportunities of their choice.

He noted that the organisation demonstrated substantial commitment and impactful interventions across various sectors to address pressing humanitarian needs resulting from conflicts, environmental and climate hazards, and displacement across several states.

While acknowledging the support from the federal and state governments, the military and paramilitary apparatus, development partners, and resilient people, De Boeck said the commitment to coordination, innovation, and community engagement reflects a holistic approach to humanitarian assistance in the face of complex challenges.

Even as he said, his organisation will reflect on the achievements of the past year and remain dedicated to fostering resilience and providing essential support to those in need.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…