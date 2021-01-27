Investors stake N7.32bn on positive trade

Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to retain the current rates, the Nigerian equities market extends its bullish run as market indicators hinges 0.83 per cent higher, on Wednesday.

Basically, the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index gained 0.83 by per cent to close at 41,930.73 basis points, pegging the year-to-date return at 4.12 per cent with market capitalisation standing at N21.934 trillion

Market breadth also closed in favour of the bulls with 35 gainers as against 21 losers.

CHI Plc, Guinea Insurance, Fidson Pharmaceutical, Champion Breweries and Lasaco Insurance led the gainers’ chart as the best-performing stocks today, whereas, Sky Aviation, Cornerstone Insurance, Caverton, Universal Insurance and FTN Cocoa led the chart from the rear.

All Sectorial indices closed in tandem with the ASI save for the Oil and Gas sector which lost 0.12 per cent as ASEM closed flat. The Insurance sector gained 1.54 per cent to become the best performing sector.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in today’s session as daily traded volume recorded 544 million as against 467 million recorded in the previous trading session, amounting to a 16.18 per cent increase. The value of daily trades increased by 31.55 per cent to close at N7.322 billion as against N5.566 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transnational Corporations continued to dominate market activity in terms of volume for the fourth straight session as it’s flanked in today’s trading session by Japaul Gold, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, and United Bank for Africa, whereas with regards to the value of trades, Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN Nigeria and Wapco made up the top five performers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December… Investors stake N7.32bn on positive trade

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Investors stake N7.32bn on positive trade